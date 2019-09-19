Major Injury Accident Hwy 49 South County

A south Nevada County two-vehicle accident on Highway 49 has resulted in a suspected major injury. California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says the crash, which occurred late Wednesday morning, involved 33-year-old Mohammad Hindaoui, of Eureka, and 36-year-old Retana Fabiola of Auburn…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Fabiola had a serious head injury, while Hindaoui was not hurt. But he also says Hindaoui was not making a legal turn on that two-lane stretch…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says there is a left turn lane onto Cherry Creek Road just a few hundred feet further down the highway.