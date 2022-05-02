< Back to All News

Major Injury Crash On South County Road

Posted: May. 2, 2022 3:07 PM PDT

Another solo pickup truck crash to report in Nevada County. This one caused major injuries to the driver. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 62-year-old Mark Tate, from an unincorporated area of the county, was on Duggans Road, near Kasza Way, in the South County, late Saturday morning…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the power pole then struck a vehicle parked on the dirt shoulder near the road, causing the vehicle to be pushed into a fence….

click to listen to Officer Bice

DUI is not suspected. Bice says there are a lot of narrow, rural roads in the county with very little room for error. The road was also closed for about two hours, while PG and E crews worked to safely remove the downed power lines and replace the pole, with no electricity in the area for a number of additional hours.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha