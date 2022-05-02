Major Injury Crash On South County Road

Another solo pickup truck crash to report in Nevada County. This one caused major injuries to the driver. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 62-year-old Mark Tate, from an unincorporated area of the county, was on Duggans Road, near Kasza Way, in the South County, late Saturday morning…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the power pole then struck a vehicle parked on the dirt shoulder near the road, causing the vehicle to be pushed into a fence….

click to listen to Officer Bice

DUI is not suspected. Bice says there are a lot of narrow, rural roads in the county with very little room for error. The road was also closed for about two hours, while PG and E crews worked to safely remove the downed power lines and replace the pole, with no electricity in the area for a number of additional hours.