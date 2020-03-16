Major Injury Crash Results In DUI Arrest

A Grass Valley man has been arrested for causing a multiple-injury crash Sunday afternoon. Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says 26-year-old Marc Larkins was driving his pickup, on Nevada City Highway, near Dubrow Road, approaching the driver of a car coming the other way…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the driver of the car, a 66-year-old Grass Valley man, had major injuries. His passenger, a 22-year-old woman, as well as the passenger in Larkins pickup, a 19-year-old man, had minor to moderate injuries…

click to listen to Officer Steele

The names of the other people involved in the crash are not being released.