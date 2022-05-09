Major Injury Solo Crash Golden Ctr Freeway

A major injury solo vehicle accident over the past weekend on the Golden Center Freeway. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 47-year-old Joyell Fisher, from Auburn, was driving a jeep westbound, west of Banner Lava Cap Road, early Saturday morning, and had narrowly missed a section of guardrail…

Bice says Fisher had to be extricated from the vehicle before she could receive medical treatment. What caused the crash is not known…

Fisher had major head injuries and was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where her exact condition is not known at this time.