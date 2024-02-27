Major Mill St Building Is Being Restored

It’s been mostly empty for decades. And now a large, three-story building on Mill Street is the focus of a restoration project. Craig Hamilton and his wife, Lori, opened Creektown Cottages, on Bank Street, about a year ago. He spoke to Tom Fitzsimmons on KNCO’s On the Town on Monday…

click to listen to Craig Hamilton

Hamilton says the previous owner died recently and put the building up for sale. It’s between J Breur Clothing and the Union Building and they’ve already rennovated part of it…

click to listen to Craig Hamilton

Hamilton says they also plan to convert some of the space into four apartment units. He hopes to complete the project by the end of June. As for Creekside Cottages, he says it has ideal accomodations for people wanting to explore the foothills, with its central location. He says it’s also good for extended stays for business, family reunions, and wedding parties.