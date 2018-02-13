< Back to All News

Major Outside Upgrades Ahead For Silver Springs High

Posted: Feb. 13, 2018 2:04 PM PST

Some major improvements are ahead for Silver Springs High School in Grass Valley. Principal Marty Mathiesen says the project features facade and landscaping upgrades…

Mathiesen says the improvements, at a cost of over 697-thousand dollars, are funded through Measure B, the bond measure approved by voters in the Nevada Joint Union High School District. He says it should be a morale boost for his 150 or so 10th through 12th graders…

Silver Springs High School was originally built in 1937. Mathiesen says work is scheduled to begin in June, or after classes get out, with work to be completed in time for when classes resume, in August, for the 2018-2019 school year.

