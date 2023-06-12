< Back to All News

Major Rehab Repair Work In NevCo Begins

Posted: Jun. 12, 2023 12:58 AM PDT

Monday also marks the start of a major repair and rehab project of one of Nevada County’s major traffic arteries. And that will mean delays for motorists. Public Works Assistant Engineer Eli Larimer says it’s on two separate stretches of Dog Bar Road, where no major upgrades have been done in about 20 years…

The road will be prepared for the asphalt overlay by sweeping and removing any loose material that may be present. A tack coat will be applied before the road is paved and compacted with the overlay. Larimer says work will be going on from 7am to 7pm Monday through Friday until about mid-August…

The Public Works Department says pavement overlays and micro-surfacing play a critical role in maintaining a road’s surface and service life. Roads are selected for rehabilitation based on several factors, including condition and average daily traffic. Larimer says the project pricetag is one-point-four million dollars and funded from statewide gas tax revenue.

