Major Snowstorm On Its Way to Nevada County

Posted: Nov. 25, 2019 12:02 PM PST

Just in time for Thanksgiving. Snow!…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says we could get several inches of snow locally, and several feet of the white stuff in the high country. The storm system is scheduled to arrive Tuesday…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

And that’s just in time for when most people hit the roads for the Thanksgiving weekend…

Listen to Dan Holiday 3

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for 10am Tuesday until 4pm Thursday. A wind advisory will be in effect from 6pm Tuesday to 6am Wednesday.

–gf

