Major Solo Vehicle Crash East Of Nevada City

Posted: Oct. 5, 2022 11:44 AM PDT

It’s major injuries for a Cascade Shores man in a solo vehicle accident. CHP Officer Jason Bice says 46-year-old James Williams was driving on Banner Quaker Hill Road near Quaker Hill Cross Road, east of Nevada City, late Monday night…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says Williams told officers that he’d been trying to avoid a deer. But he indicates Williams would have been better off making a different, although also, difficult decision…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says neither alcohol or drugs are a suspected factor. And it’s unknown if Williams was wearing a seatbelt. It’s the second major collision in Nevada County this week. Late Sunday night, a Grass Valley man was killed in a DUI head-on crash on Highway 20 near Smartsville that also caused significant injuries to the two occupants of the other vehicle.

