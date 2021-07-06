< Back to All News

Major Upgrade Of Commercial St Gets CTC Boost

Posted: Jul. 6, 2021 12:31 AM PDT

A final funding boost will allow Nevada City to complete a major upgrade for Commercial Street, although not until the first half of next year. Work was halted about a year ago, when the contract time elapsed, with about a-fourth of the project completed. But now the California Transportation Commission has allocated another 100-thousand dollars. And City Engineer Bryan McAlister says it also required a local match, which they provided…

click to listen to Bryan McAlister

McAlister says Nevada City had already budgeted most of the cost, or over 400-thousand dollars…

click to listen to Bryan McAlister

McAlister says the work, which is scheduled to resume next January, covers an area of Commercial Street between Union and Coyote Streets, which also includes the closed outdoor dining area that was set up when the pandemic hit. He hopes it can be completed by next spring.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha