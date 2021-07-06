Major Upgrade Of Commercial St Gets CTC Boost

A final funding boost will allow Nevada City to complete a major upgrade for Commercial Street, although not until the first half of next year. Work was halted about a year ago, when the contract time elapsed, with about a-fourth of the project completed. But now the California Transportation Commission has allocated another 100-thousand dollars. And City Engineer Bryan McAlister says it also required a local match, which they provided…

click to listen to Bryan McAlister

McAlister says Nevada City had already budgeted most of the cost, or over 400-thousand dollars…

click to listen to Bryan McAlister

McAlister says the work, which is scheduled to resume next January, covers an area of Commercial Street between Union and Coyote Streets, which also includes the closed outdoor dining area that was set up when the pandemic hit. He hopes it can be completed by next spring.