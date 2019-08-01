Major Upgrades At NU Moving Forward

Major upgrades at Nevada Union High School are nearing completion, funded by the 2016 bond measure. The bond program coordinator for the Nevada Joint Union High School District is Trisha Delaney. She says a lot of the work for the second and final phase, which began after classes let out in June, is for improving infrastructure, much of which is over 50 years old, including sewer lines…

Other features include building a more compliant ramp for disabled students and adding more parking lot lighting. The cost of both phases is around five-point-one million dollars. But Delaney says due to rising costs from higher construction demand, especially in the summer, that resulted in the district having to scale down the the project list…

Delaney says phase two should be completed by mid-November. Classes resume August 14th.