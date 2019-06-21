Make-A-Wish Golf Tournament Monday

The Nevada County Make-A-Wish chapter and Children’s Miracle Hospitals will benefit from a first annual golf tournament at the Alta Sierra Country Club. It’s being put on by the Remax Performance Grass Valley Monday morning, and hosted by Steve and Suzie Walker. Steve says a fun format has been designed, to help accommodate players of all skill levels and ages. A number of other related activities are also planned, including a helicopter golf ball drop…

There’s also a putting contest prior to the tournament. Last year, the Nevada County chapter granted wishes for six children. Suzie Walker says this fundraiser won’t focus on one particular child…

It takes around 75-hundred dollars to grant a wish. Check-in and registration begins Monday morning at nine, with their start time at 11. To find out if you can still register for the tournament, you can call Steve Walker at 510-910-0457.