Make Every Bite Count For Healthier Eating

“Make Every Bite Count” is the theme of the newly-updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans to promote health and prevent disease. Carrie Yarwood, with UC Cooperative Extension of Nevada and Placer Counties, says 63-percent of Americans exceed their daily limit for sugar. It’s 77-percent for saturated fat and 90-percent for salt. She says it’s been an even greater challenge to cut down, with more people staying home or working at home, because of the pandemic…

Yarwood says you should customize and enjoy nutrient-dense food and beverage choices that can still reflect personal preferences and cultural traditions, as well as budgetary considerations. And it can start by simply being more informed before you eat…

Yarwood says the core elements that make up a healthy dietary pattern include foods from the USDA’s “My Plate”. You can find more information by visiting “dietary guidelines dot-gov”.