One of the things I like best about working at KNCO is the ability to make a positive difference in a greta community. This morning during KNCO Insight-Nevada County Action Tom made a great suggestion. We had the Executive Director of the Food Bank Of Nevada County on, and he suggested making a monthly donation to help their coffers. GREAT IDEA! Now you can go to their websight FOODBANKOFNC.ORG to make that happen, easy peasy. Not all organizations in our community have a website set up with that option. You have the solution in your hip pocket, and it’s not your wallet. Your phone! Set up a recurring calendar entry on your phone to be reminded to make that monthly contribution. Make a difference today.
Dave Bear
AdministratorDave Bear, the new Swap Shop Host! Dave has been in radio for a while. His first job was hosting a Swap Shop program in Craig, CO in the the late 70's. Most recently he co-hosted the morning show on our sister station STAR 94 FM, and helped with the creation of the Shopping Show on KNCO and former sister station KUBA in Yuba City. Dave worked at KUBA for 25 years in various capacities and has lived there for nearly as long. Dave has a big family and enjoys all his kids and now grandkids. His hobbies include woodworking, and you can see his work by checking out his website www.2bearswoodshop.com.
Making A Difference
Posted: Apr. 10, 2023 12:58 PM PDT
