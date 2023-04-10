Making A Difference

One of the things I like best about working at KNCO is the ability to make a positive difference in a greta community. This morning during KNCO Insight-Nevada County Action Tom made a great suggestion. We had the Executive Director of the Food Bank Of Nevada County on, and he suggested making a monthly donation to help their coffers. GREAT IDEA! Now you can go to their websight FOODBANKOFNC.ORG to make that happen, easy peasy. Not all organizations in our community have a website set up with that option. You have the solution in your hip pocket, and it’s not your wallet. Your phone! Set up a recurring calendar entry on your phone to be reminded to make that monthly contribution. Make a difference today.