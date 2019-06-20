Malakoff and Nisenan Subject of Speaker Night

The history of Malakoff Diggins and the Nisenan. That’s the topic of this month’s Speaker Night presentation by the Nevada County Historical Society. Mark Selverston is an archaeologist with Sonoma State University, and is part of a team doing excavation work in the park near where the town of North Bloomfield used to be. Selverston says that used to be a thriving town for the Nisenan tribe..

Selverston says during their excavation work, some local school children were invited. Fourth and fifth graders from Grass Valley Charter and Nevada City School of the Arts are studying the Gold Rush and Native American history, so they helped out…

Selverston will present findings from the excavations, which are still ongoing. Speaker Night is at 7pm at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. It’s free and light refreshments will be served.

–gf