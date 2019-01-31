< Back to All News

Malakoff Diggins Fishing Derby Cancelled

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 12:24 AM PST

One of two annual spring fishing derbies in Nevada County has been cancelled. The California State Parks Department says it will not be hosting the one that’s been happening at Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, in May, since 1996. Acting Sierra District Superintendent, Matt Green, says that’s due to reduced levels at Blair Lake in North Bloomfield. And it has nothing to do with seasonal precipitation levels…

Green says that small earthen dam is over 100 years old…

Green says the hope is to resume the fishing derby next year. The other fishing derby is held, in April, by the Grass Valley Sportsman Club, at Lions Lake on the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

