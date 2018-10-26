Mali Dyck Named New County Assistant CEO

Nevada County has named its new Assistant Chief Executive Officer. Alison Lehman was promoted to the top spot when Rick Haffey retired this summer. Now, Lehman has named Mali Dyck as her top assistant. Dyck has been with the county for six years, most recently as the Interim Human Resources Director–a position she’ll continue to hold until a replacement can be found there. Dyck says her job as Assistant C-E-O is to kind of facilitate county operations, and carry out Lehman’s agenda…

Listen to Mali Dyck 1

Dyck started with the county as an administrative analyst in the Health and Human Services Agency, then became a program manager of the Cal Works program in the Department of Social Services. Dyck says she likes the fact that Nevada County is small, but not too small…

Listen to Mali Dyck 2

Dyck’s first official day as Assistant C-E-O will be November 5.

–gf