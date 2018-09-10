< Back to All News

Man Accidentally Shot In Grass Valley Dies

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 12:31 PM PDT

A man who was accidentally shot, over the weekend, in Grass Valley, has died. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says the incident happened Saturday at a home on Niels Meade Drive, off Greenhorn Road. He says a neighbor initially reported that the man had shot himself…

Hallieb died later at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Bringolf says after interviews with witnesses, it was determined that Hallieb was unintentionally shot by 26-year-old Joshua Crook, who was arrested. A charge involving negligence against is still pending…

Bringolf had no details on the circumstances surrounding the incident. He says the investigation report will eventually be sent to the Nevada County District Attorney’s office, regarding what charge, or charges, to file, if any.

