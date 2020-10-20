< Back to All News

Man Accused Of BLM Assaults In Court

Posted: Oct. 20, 2020 12:54 AM PDT

Another court appearance for the man facing the most serious charges related to the violence on Broad Street in Nevada City this summer related to a Black Lives Matter march. And Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says they’ve now filed two felony assault charges against 40-year-old James Smith. And he says they may file another such charge regarding a third march participant…

About two weeks after Smith’s arrest, Randy Matheson and Joseph Alves, both 48 years old, were arrested on misdemeanor battery charges for less egregious conduct. But Walsh says none of the behavior reviewed of other participants rose to a criminal level…

Matheson is accused of sucker-punching or slapping a man and Alves has been charged for allegedly ripping a sign away from a BLM member.

