< Back to All News

Man Arrested Boat Theft and Boat Vandalisms

Posted: Jun. 28, 2022 12:27 AM PDT

A Grass Valley man is alleged to have caused some headaches for boaters at Scotts Flat Lake over the past weekend. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it started with a call from an employee with the Nevada Irrigation District Recreation Office, which operates the lake. The employee reported that one of their boats had been stolen….

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

And Trygg says it wasn’t very difficult to locate 59-year-old Bradley Sampsel. He was found in the stolen boat in the middle of the lake and taken into custody. But shortly after that, it was determined that Sampsel hadn’t only stolen a boat…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says at least three vandalism victims have come forward, complaining mainly about wires, chains, and cables being cut. He also notes that Sampsel did not actually appear to be intoxicated while being booked.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha