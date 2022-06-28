Man Arrested Boat Theft and Boat Vandalisms

A Grass Valley man is alleged to have caused some headaches for boaters at Scotts Flat Lake over the past weekend. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it started with a call from an employee with the Nevada Irrigation District Recreation Office, which operates the lake. The employee reported that one of their boats had been stolen….

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

And Trygg says it wasn’t very difficult to locate 59-year-old Bradley Sampsel. He was found in the stolen boat in the middle of the lake and taken into custody. But shortly after that, it was determined that Sampsel hadn’t only stolen a boat…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says at least three vandalism victims have come forward, complaining mainly about wires, chains, and cables being cut. He also notes that Sampsel did not actually appear to be intoxicated while being booked.