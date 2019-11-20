< Back to All News

Arrest For Assault of PGE Worker In North San Juan

Posted: Nov. 19, 2019 5:51 PM PST

PG and E has been increasingly concerned about threats made against its workers, with all the shutoffs this fall. And in Nevada County, threats have turned to violence in one instance. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says it happened on Pleasantville Road in North San Juan Monday morning, where trees were going to be cut down, to reduce the wildfire danger near a power line. It was on property belonging to 61-year-old David Sauer…

Trygg says Sauer quickly became aggressive…

Trygg says Sauer has been arrested on three misdemeanor charges.

