Man Arrested For Break-Ins Near GV Police Dept

Posted: May. 13, 2019 2:13 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man has been arrested for the break-in and attempted break-in of two downtown businesses. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says their original contact with the suspect was when they heard him yelling behind the department’s headquarters late Sunday night. He says the man was very upset about the theft of his marijuana bong. After he was sent on his way, Bates says officers soon after responded to two alarms on East Main and South Auburn Streets, where windows were broken. He says they then checked footage from a downtown surveillance camera…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says they found Straight a short time later on East Main Street…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Bates says the jewelry had bad been stolen from a thrift store on South Auburn Street. He says there was no successful entry at the other business. Bates describes the 22-year-old Straight as a well-known local transient.

