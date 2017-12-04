< Back to All News

Man Arrested For Machete Threats In Grass Valley

Posted: Dec. 4, 2017 5:36 PM PST

A Grass Valley man with a history of alcohol-related arrests is now facing more serious charges. Grass Valley Police Captain Steve Johnson says 57-year-old Dennis Bryson was reported to have been causing a disturbance outside the Holbrooke Hotel, Saturday evening…

Johnson says Bryson then made threats toward several other people in a parking lot behind the hotel, who called police. He says when an officer arrived, Bryson was initially uncooperative and advanced toward the officer while still holding the machete…

Johnson says Bryson has been arrested on 2 felony charges: making criminal threats and exhibiting a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of being drunk and disorderly in public.

