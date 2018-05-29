< Back to All News

Man Arrested For Murder of Missing Local Veteran

Posted: May. 29, 2018 6:06 AM PDT

A man who was arrested earlier this month in a separate investigation from a missing Nevada County veteran, has now been arrested for his murder. Sheriff’s officials say 51 year-old Sean Bryant was arrested Sunday night, and was the last person to see 70 year-old Stan Norman alive, after he had been missing for over a month. Bryant was arrested May 15 at his Cascade Shores home on charges of torture and inflicting injury on a spouse or girlfriend. At the time, that was considered not related to Norman’s disappearance, but after that, human bones were discovered in a burn pile on the property, and Bryant was booked on murder charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned in a Nevada County Courtroom today.

