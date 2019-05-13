< Back to All News

Man Arrested In Grass Valley For Knife Threat

Posted: May. 13, 2019 2:08 PM PDT

A scary situation for a grocery store shopper in Grass Valley late Sunday night. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says the male shopper was in the Save Mart parking lot when he ended up getting into a confrontation with 37-year-old Jesse Franke…

Bates says Franke pulled out a knife and chased the victim, swinging the knife at him several times. The victim was not injured and Franke soon after left. But a short time later, Franke was also reported to be in a fight with a man on the Brunswick Road overpass…

Franke, considered a transient who moved here from Florida recently, was arrested on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a weapon. Bates says Grass Valley Police have also arrested Franke on at least one other occasion in the last month. Meanwhile, the man involved in the fight with Franke was also arrested on an oustanding local warrant.

