Man Arrested In Grass Valley For Throwing Firework

Posted: Nov. 21, 2019 12:34 PM PST

An arrest in Grass Valley, after a man allegedly threw an explosive device at a couple of men outside a convenience store. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says an employee of the store, on South Auburn Street, originally thought shots had been fired by the suspect, 57-year-old Bradley Sampsel, a known transient in the area, during an argument with the men…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

The men were not injured….

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Sampsel was booked on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and obstructing and resisting arrest.

