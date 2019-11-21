Man Arrested In Grass Valley For Throwing Firework

An arrest in Grass Valley, after a man allegedly threw an explosive device at a couple of men outside a convenience store. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says an employee of the store, on South Auburn Street, originally thought shots had been fired by the suspect, 57-year-old Bradley Sampsel, a known transient in the area, during an argument with the men…

The men were not injured….

Sampsel was booked on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and obstructing and resisting arrest.