Man Causing Honey Oil Lab Explosion Sentenced

A Grass Valley man is still facing county jail time, but not prison, at this point, for causing a Grass Valley apartment explosion nearly a year ago that injured two children. A Nevada County judge has suspended an eight-year, eight-month prison sentence for 32-year-old Kyle Patche. But District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Patche must still serve two years in the county jail before he would be placed on four years probation…

Wilson says a violation of probation terms would send Patche to prison….

The lab exploded. Patche pleaded no contest to reduced felony charges, last September, of illegal manufacturing of a controlled substance and child abuse causing great bodily injury. Two other felony charges were dropped. The explosion caused burn injuries to Patche’s nine-year-old son, as well as a 12-year-old girl. The boy was treated at the scene, but the girl was hospitalized. Police said, at the time, that damage was severe enough that part of the roof was lifted off the unit, with several interior walls damaged.