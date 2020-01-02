< Back to All News

Man Dies in Officer Involved Shooting

Posted: Jan. 2, 2020 7:07 AM PST

The new year has begun with a shooting involving Grass Valley Police, that resulted in a suspect being killed. According to a release from Grass Valley P-D, dispatchers received a call about a man walking on Squirrel Creek Road around 1pm with a shotgun over his shoulder. He was located at the intersection of Oak Drive and Walker Drive, and was given several verbal orders to drop the weapon. A taser was deployed but was ineffective. Officers then fired. The man later died at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. His name has not been released, but according to the release, ‘suicide by cop’ was mentioned in previous contacts. The District Attorney’s office will be handling the investigation.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha