Man Dies in Officer Involved Shooting

The new year has begun with a shooting involving Grass Valley Police, that resulted in a suspect being killed. According to a release from Grass Valley P-D, dispatchers received a call about a man walking on Squirrel Creek Road around 1pm with a shotgun over his shoulder. He was located at the intersection of Oak Drive and Walker Drive, and was given several verbal orders to drop the weapon. A taser was deployed but was ineffective. Officers then fired. The man later died at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. His name has not been released, but according to the release, ‘suicide by cop’ was mentioned in previous contacts. The District Attorney’s office will be handling the investigation.

–gf