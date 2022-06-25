Murder Trial Ordered In Killing Of Nevada City Man

A former Barstow resident is now facing a murder trial for killing a Nevada City man about a year ago. That’s the ruling of a Nevada County judge for 58-year-old Russell Rippetoe, after a one-day preliminary hearing. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says 43-year-old Raul Iturrald was killed at a property on North Bloomfield Road…

Wilson declined comment on what sparked the incident. Rippetoe was living in a trailer on the property. Wilson says, like most murder cases, the prosecution will be challenging…

Wilson says first-degree murder charges were filed, with Rippetoe facing a 25-year-to-life prison sentence, if convicted. But he says the jury could also decide a less severe outcome.