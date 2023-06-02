< Back to All News

Man Facing Four Felony Arrest Warrants Apprehended

Posted: Jun. 1, 2023 5:22 PM PDT

A man facing numerous arrest warrants from Nevada as well as Yuba County law enforcement has been apprehended in Oregon House, in the Yuba County foothills. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department says detectives learned of 39-year-old Joseph Woodruff’s possible whereabouts during an unrelated investigation and obtained a search warrant that led to a home there. He was taken into custody without incident, also with the assistance of the Yuba/Sutter Regional SWAT Team. The four warrants out of Nevada County were in regard to transporting methamphetamine for sale, violation of requirements to register as a sex offender, additional sex offender violations, and battery causing serious injury. There are also several Three Strikes Law enhancements. No other details were available.

