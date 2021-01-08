Man Found Dead In Jeep Down Embankment

The second fatal solo vehicle accident in Nevada County in three days has occurred. CHP Officer Robert Schmidt says the vehicle was discovered early Friday morning on Interstate 80 near the junction with Highway 20…

The identity of the male driver has not been released yet. But Schmidt says he may have been from the Bay Area. Since there were apparently no witnesses to the crash it’s hard to say when exactly it occurred, or what caused it….

Schmidt says it’ll take an autopsy from the coroner’s office to help determine the factors that led to the accident.. The other fatal solo vehicle collision occurred on Tyler Foote Road Wednesday afternoon in North San Juan, with the victim a 77-year-old local man. He crashed into a tree.