< Back to All News

Man Found Dead In Jeep Down Embankment

Posted: Jan. 8, 2021 12:19 PM PST

The second fatal solo vehicle accident in Nevada County in three days has occurred. CHP Officer Robert Schmidt says the vehicle was discovered early Friday morning on Interstate 80 near the junction with Highway 20…

click to listen to Officer Schmidt

The identity of the male driver has not been released yet. But Schmidt says he may have been from the Bay Area. Since there were apparently no witnesses to the crash it’s hard to say when exactly it occurred, or what caused it….

click to listen to Officer Schmidt

Schmidt says it’ll take an autopsy from the coroner’s office to help determine the factors that led to the accident.. The other fatal solo vehicle collision occurred on Tyler Foote Road Wednesday afternoon in North San Juan, with the victim a 77-year-old local man. He crashed into a tree.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha