Man Killed After Falling Off Frog Lake Cliffs

Posted: Mar. 22, 2021 12:46 PM PDT

A Truckee-area man who’d been snowmobiling in the Sierra of Nevada County has died, after falling off a cliff over the past weekend. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says the initial report, Saturday afternoon, was an avalanche involving three men near Frog Lake Cliffs, which is west of Castle Peak…

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Timothy Schrader…

According to other information from the Sheriff’s Department, Schrader stepped off his snowmobile, not realizing how close he was to the overhanging cornice on the edge of the ridge. He took a few steps towards the edge and a large section of the cornice broke underneath him.

