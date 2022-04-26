< Back to All News

Man Killed In Solo Pickup Truck Crash

Posted: Apr. 26, 2022 4:41 PM PDT

A fatal solo pickup accident to report in the North San Juan area. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it occurred early Tuesday morning on Cruzon Grade Road, west of Fox Fire Way…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the body of 34-year-old Casey Phelan of Browns Valley was found partially ejected from the pickup, because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt. He says the exact cause of the crash will be difficult to determine, with Phelan the only occupant…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says there was no obvious signs of DUI. But a toxicology report will also be made.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha