Man Killed In Solo Pickup Truck Crash

A fatal solo pickup accident to report in the North San Juan area. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it occurred early Tuesday morning on Cruzon Grade Road, west of Fox Fire Way…

Bice says the body of 34-year-old Casey Phelan of Browns Valley was found partially ejected from the pickup, because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt. He says the exact cause of the crash will be difficult to determine, with Phelan the only occupant…

Bice says there was no obvious signs of DUI. But a toxicology report will also be made.