Man Killed In Wrong Way Crash Identified

It was a 21-year-old man from Grass Valley who was killed after driving the wrong way on the Golden Center Freeway over the weekend. CHP Officer Mike Steele says Liam Webb was driving northbound in the southbound direction, Saturday night, when he collided head-on with another vehicle, about 800 feet past Idaho-Maryland Road….

The driver of the other vehicle was 74-year-old Donald Fraveur of Auburn. He and another passenger, his 73-year-old wife, Donna, had moderate-to-major injuries. Steele says it’s suspected that Webb was drunk…

But Steele says it’ll take a number of weeks before toxicology results are available. He says he can’t recall an accident on a Nevada County highway being caused by a wrong-way driver in the ten years he’s been with the Grass Valley office of the Highway Patrol.