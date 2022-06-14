< Back to All News

Man Linked To Kidnapping At Gunpoint Arrested

Posted: Jun. 13, 2022 5:27 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man suspected of a violent and threatening confrontation in North San Juan about a month ago has been arrested. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says he was apprehended regarding an unrelated crime Sunday night…

Trygg says the incident linked to Charpentier began on May 8th on Tyler Foote Crossing Road…

Charpentier allegedly used a gun to force the two women into the ex-girlfriend’s vehicle and they drove away. Trygg says deputies soon after tracked down the victims at the Waste Management Transfer Station in the town of Washington, where the victims had been able to get away from the suspect. He also says Charpentier has an extensive arrest history with the Department.

