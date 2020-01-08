Man Pleads Not Guilty In Assault Kidnap Case

The man accused in a bizarre shooting and kidnapping incident in Nevada County last fall has formally entered a plea of not guilty. Authorities say when 56-year-old Eric Moffatt was stopped in his vehicle, he told them his front seat male passenger had been shot in the hand. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Moffatt’s vehicle was then escorted to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where the gunshot victim was treated. And at that time, a woman was found zip-tied on the rear passenger floorboard under a pile of blankets…

Walsh says Moffatt allegedly threatened a man with a gun at the house on North Bloomfield Road…

The investigation indicates an argument took place at the home. But Walsh says what sparked the shooting and kidnapping, including the relationship between Moffatt and the victims won’t be more clear until later in the court case.