Man Reported Incoherent And With Shotgun Arrested

Convicted felons are not allowed to carry weapons, and that resulted in the arrest of a man in Grass Valley on Memorial Day. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says officers responded to a report regarding 44-year-old David Mumm of Camptonville at Empire Market…
Bates says when officers responded, they learned that Mumm was not brandishing the gun or displaying it in a threatening manner. But the reporting party says Mumm did not appear to be very coherent…
Bates says Mumm had a short-barrelled sawed-off shotgun and a small amount of methamphetamine. Mumm has been charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. Bates says the reporting party and Mumm did not know each other.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines