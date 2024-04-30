Man Sentenced To Reduced Charges In Pot Farm Death

It’s a ten-year prison sentence for a man who pleaded guilty, earlier this year, to reduced charges, in the death of a Nevada City cannabis farmer. 59-year-old Russell Rippetoe was originally tried for murdering 43-year-old Raul Iturrald, in June of 2021. But the jury deadlocked on a verdict. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says prosecutors originally sought a re-trial. But, based on jurors’ feedback, the evidence still wasn’t going to be strong and compelling enough. So Rippetoe ended up pleading guilty to assault with a firearm…

Wilson says there was an altercation involving Rippetoe, the witness, and the victim, at a cannabis farm in a remote area of the county, on North Bloomfield Road. What sparked it was never revealed. And he says it was not clear enough to the jury who was responsible for the death of Iturrald, whose remains were buried on the property…

Rippetoe, who was from Barstow, also received two years credit for time already served during the trial process, along with three years probation.