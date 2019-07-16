< Back to All News

Man Seriously Injured Yuba River Diving Accident

Posted: Jul. 15, 2019 6:09 PM PDT

t was a busy weekend for state park officials patrolling the South Yuba River in Nevada County. The acting superintendent for the Sierra District, Matt Green, says late Sunday afternoon they responded to a diving accident…

click to listen to Matt Green

A CHP helicopter was used to hoist the man from a trail and then he was transported to the hospital in a ground ambulance. Green says the high rock area is just one of many hazardous diving spots, which is why it’s prohibited in the park…

click to listen to Matt Green

The victim is believed to be from Marysville. His name and exact condition were not available. Green says this was the most active weekend, so far, for park rangers and rescue personnel who cover the South Yuba River.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha