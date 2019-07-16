Man Seriously Injured Yuba River Diving Accident

t was a busy weekend for state park officials patrolling the South Yuba River in Nevada County. The acting superintendent for the Sierra District, Matt Green, says late Sunday afternoon they responded to a diving accident…

click to listen to Matt Green

A CHP helicopter was used to hoist the man from a trail and then he was transported to the hospital in a ground ambulance. Green says the high rock area is just one of many hazardous diving spots, which is why it’s prohibited in the park…

click to listen to Matt Green

The victim is believed to be from Marysville. His name and exact condition were not available. Green says this was the most active weekend, so far, for park rangers and rescue personnel who cover the South Yuba River.