Man Threatening Suicide By Cop Arrested Grass Valley

Posted: Dec. 30, 2019 12:16 AM PST

A Smartsville man who was initially considered a threat to Grass Valley Police has been taken into custody at a local retail center. Police Sergeant Jason Perry says the department had received a complaint from the Pine Creek laundromat about 25-year-old Gabriel Strickland…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

But when officers got there and talked to Strickland, Perry says he seemed to be alright, so they left. But shortly after that, the same person made the same complaint…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

Perry says the controlled substance appeared to be methamphetamine. He says Strickland then got into a scuffle with officers, when they tried to handcuff him. After he was subdued, a handgun was also found, along with ammunition and drug paraphenalia. Perry says the gun possession also violated his felony probation.

