Man Thwarts Knife Attack On Friend

Posted: Jan. 17, 2024 3:03 PM PST

A local woman is safe, following a terrifying ordeal at her home near Nevada City early Wednesday. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros, says the victim had just arrived at the home, on Indian Springs Road, when the incident began…

Quadros says the woman sustained some minor injuries. But deputies say the male friend is considered a hero. As a result, he’ll be awarded an official Challenge Coin…

Quadros says the man’s name is protected, for now, as part of the case, and will only be released with his expressed approval. The exact relationship between Michot and the victim is not being revealed at this time. But Michot has been booked on five felony charges, including assault, domestic violence, false imprisonment, burglary, and kidnapping. And Quadros says, because of safety concerns, his bail has been enhanced to half-a-million dollars.

