Man With History Of Drug Arrests Convicted

Posted: Jun. 13, 2022 5:24 PM PDT

Three years since the original arrest, it’s a guilty verdict for a Grass Valley man with a long history of drug-related activities. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says 32-year-old Jeremy Sulley has been convicted of six counts, five of them felonies, and also including a gun charge…

Sulley was found passed out in a car that had been idling for over two hours in the Holiday Center on East Main Street. Police were not happy with a judge’s decision to release him on his own recognizance. They said Sulley had enough methamphetamine, heroin, and oxycotin to intoxicate over two-thousand people. Sulley has since been arrested at least three more times, most recently during this trial. Wilson says he’ll seek prison time, given the pattern…

In his most recent arrest, earlier this month, Sulley was also found unconscious in a vehicle, this time in the Safeway parking lot.

