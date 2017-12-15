Man With Long GV Arrest History Arrested in Idaho

A man with a history of arrests in Grass Valley over the last few years has been taken into custody yet again…but this time in Idaho. Police in the town of Sandport report that 35-year-old John Grimes bicycled through an intersection without stopping, causing two motorists to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting him. And one of those motorists was a police officer. The officer says when he attempted to stop Grimes, he sped off on the bike, after providing his name. That sparked a brief pursuit before Grimes was taken into custody. It was then learned that Grimes had a warrant for his arrest issued by Grass Valley Police, where Lieutenant Joe Matteone says he was being sought in 3 cases, including 2 in 2016…

Matteone says in the domestic violence incident, in October of 2016, he allegedly used pepper spray against an ex-girlfriend…

Grimes is also being sought for misdemeanor assault and vandalism for allegedly intimidating the ex-girlfriend and slashing her tires in that incident. He’s currently being held in the Bonner County jail in Idaho, where extradition proceedings are pending. He was also arrested twice in 2014 and once in 2013 by Grass Valley Police.