Managing Stress Improves Health

Many people feel the effects of stress on a daily basis, some more than others; but being able to manage and control stress can improve a person’s long and short-term health. On the weekly news segment with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital leadership, CEO Dr. Scott Neeley says stress is a major contributor to many illnesses.

Dr. Neeley says stress has been connected to a number of autoimmune related diseases including Arthritis, Lupis, and digestive ilnesses.

The doctor says that people talk about stress in a generic way, but with stress being a factor in so many health issues, developing and learning coping skills is imperative to controlling the effects of stress.

Regular exercise, meditation, tai chi, other movement classes and a number of other relaxing activities or hobbies are all ways to help reduce stress.