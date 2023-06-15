< Back to All News

Mandated Military Equipment Meeting Tonight

Posted: Jun. 15, 2023 12:28 AM PDT

A recently-enacted state law is intended to increase transparency, accountability, and oversight surrounding the acquisition and use of military equipment by law enforcement. It also now requires any agency to obtain approval from their local governing body for an acquisition or purchase. And they must also hold annual community meetings to display the equipment. The next one for the Grass Valley Police Department is this (Thurs.) evening. Lieutenant Clint Bates says the law has also expanded what can be considered a military designation…

That could even include tear gas and rubber and bean-bag projectiles. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says the equipment has seldom been used in real case scenarios and mostly for training exercises…

Agencies are also required to seek governing body approval before collaborating with another law enforcement agency in the deployment or use of such equipment within the governing body’s territorial jurisdiction. Officers will be available to discuss policy and state law that governs their use at the meeting, which starts at five this (Thurs.) at Grass Valley City Hall.

