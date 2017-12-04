< Back to All News

Manslaughter Arrest After Fatal DUI Crash

Posted: Dec. 4, 2017 5:51 PM PST

A solo vehicle fatal accident in Alta Sierra over the weekend also included a DUI arrest. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says 50-year-old Eric Day of Newcastle was driving a 1992 Geo Metro toward Alta Sierra and Francis Drives Saturday night…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says a front seat passenger, 59-year-old Michelle Shaw of Roseville, was partially ejected, as the car was overturning…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassonee says Shaw died at the scene. Day had minor injuries and was arrested on 2 felony charges: vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and drunk driving causing bodily injury.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha