Manslaughter Arrest After Fatal DUI Crash

A solo vehicle fatal accident in Alta Sierra over the weekend also included a DUI arrest. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says 50-year-old Eric Day of Newcastle was driving a 1992 Geo Metro toward Alta Sierra and Francis Drives Saturday night…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says a front seat passenger, 59-year-old Michelle Shaw of Roseville, was partially ejected, as the car was overturning…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassonee says Shaw died at the scene. Day had minor injuries and was arrested on 2 felony charges: vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and drunk driving causing bodily injury.