Many Drug Takeback Day Collections For GVPD

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 12:32 AM PDT

The second of two National Prescription Drug Takeback Day events held each year took place on Saturday. And for Grass Valley Police, collections were less than half of the record haul from the previous event, about six months ago, or 216 pounds. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says they don’t itemize what’s dropped off at their drive-through site, on a city lot on South Auburn at Neal Streets. But he says it needs to be in pill form…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

Gammelgard the area’s high senior population usually means a lot of pills are dropped off…

click to listen to Chief Gammelgard

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department had two collection sites, at the Rood Center, and in the Penn Valley Shopping Center. The idea of the event is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse. It also helps reduce soil and water pollution.

