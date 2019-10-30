< Back to All News

Many Hwy Signals On Backup Power During Shutoffs

Posted: Oct. 30, 2019 10:00 AM PDT

No major accidents have been reported from all these shutoffs in Nevada County that have left some intersections without even flashing signal lights. But CHP Officer Mike Steele says many of the signaled intersections on the Highway 20 and 49 corridors have backup generators…

click to listen to Mike Steele

Steele says not all the lights are fully operable at highway intersection, with the focus on the most heavily-travelled. He also says if Cal Trans staffing from an intersection with a backup generator has to be deployed elsewhere, that will turn the lights off again…

click to listen to Mike Steele

But Steele says he has observed motorists blowing through those intersection, under the assumption that side street traffic must yield to them.

