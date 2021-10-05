Many Motorists Don’t Obey Move Over Law

If you’ve ever been stranded on the side of a road, with vehicles flying by at freeway speeds, you understand the challenges roadside emergency workers face every day. But, according to the Triple-A Foundation for Traffic Safety, many drivers are still not complying with so-called Move Over laws. In California, starting this year, the law also applies to streets and roads and not just highways. Spokesman Sergio Avila says the law requires drivers to move over one lane on a four-lane highway, if you can, or as far as possible, overall…

That also applies to law enforcement, tow truck drivers, or any disabled motorist. In California, drivers who don’t move over or slow down, while driving by any vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road, can be fined up to one-thousand dollars, plus points on their record. And Avila says, according to a national survey from the Triple-A Foundation for Traffic Safety, about 15-percent say they don’t understand the potential consequences of breaking the law…

The survey also says 23-percent aren’t aware of the Move Over law in their state and 42-percent think failure to do it is only somewhat or not dangerous.