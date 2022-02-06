Many NevCo Storm Victims Still Lack Service

Although power was restored weeks ago from the December snowstorm, many Nevada County residents are still without internet or phone connectivity. County officials says they don’t have oversight of local telecommunications and utility providers. But Senior Management Analyst Jeff Thorsby says they have been working closely with the California Public Utilities Commission to elevate the issue…

Thorsby says residents who continue to experience outage issues, or other utility concerns, after contacting the provider, should submit a complaint to the Commission online…

Customers should also include a provider’s response to their concerns, if available. Thorsby acknowledges that residents without internet can’t submit an online complaint. But he says staff is still working directly with the PUC to pass along complaints they’ve received. Thorsby says they’ve been receiving five to ten calls a day.